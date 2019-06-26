Oklahoma deputy helps resident with unwelcome house guest 

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A Wagoner County deputy helped a resident who found an unpleasant guest in their house recently.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Matt Lott was dispatched to a home in the Toppers area to help a resident with a snake that entered the home through an electrical outlet.

When Lott arrived, he found the resident standing on the couch, “doing his best to keep away from the snake,” officials said.

Lott was able to capture the snake and put it in a container, releasing it back into the woods near the lake.

The sheriff’s office says due to flooding recently, wildlife is pushed into new areas.

“Flooding issues have plagued Wagoner County all springtime long. The summer months are starting up and Wagoner County is still experiencing flooding near rivers, creeks, and Lake Fort Gibson. With the rising waters, wildlife is pushed into new areas that are dry,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “Remember with the rising water, wildlife in the area will be displaced. Please use caution if you walk or will be near these areas.”