Oklahoma game warden finds 35-pound snapping turtle

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. – “Common” snapping turtles are found statewide, but it still left an Oklahoma game warden shocked when he recently came across a large one!

Last week, Game Warden Max Crocker, assigned to Texas County, found a 35-pound turtle in a parking lot at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

The turtle was relocated to the Beaver River, which was at least five miles away.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conversation Diversity Program, the shell measured 15 ½ by 14 ½ inches.

“The entire body was polished from its travels through all the green grass,” Crocker said.

Officials say this season’s rainy conditions may have caused the turtle to venture off its usual places.