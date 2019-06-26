Oklahoma Highway Patrol seeking information in fatal hit-and-run

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking information in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Texas man.

Early Sunday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Christopher Hall, of Gainesville, was struck by a vehicle on the northbound off-ramp exit near mile marker 1 of Interstate 35, approximately three miles south of Thackerville.

Officials say they were notified of the incident after passing motorists noticed a body lying beside I-35.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver left the scene of the incident.

During the investigation, officials identified the vehicle involved.

OHP officials say the suspected driver of the vehicle is 54-year-old Tevita Mose, of Euless, Texas. Mose, along with his two passengers, were not injured.

Mose was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He is currently awaiting extradition proceedings back to Oklahoma. The two passengers were detained and later released.

Texas Rangers are obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, and OHP troopers will return to process the vehicle for forensic evidence.

If you have any information, call the OHP Traffic Homicide Unit at (405)425-2137.