Oklahoma museum to display handwritten copy of Declaration of Independence

TULSA, Okla. – As families across the state prepare to celebrate the nation’s independence, Oklahomans will also have the chance to see a historic document on display.

The Declaration of Independence was created by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Robert Livingston and Roger Sherman. After several drafts, Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Visitors to the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa will be able to see a handwritten copy of the Declaration of Independence on July 2 through July 7.

“The most treasured American document in Gilcrease Museum’s archival collection is the hand-written copy of the Declaration of Independence used in 1777 by Benjamin Franklin as part of his diplomatic communication with the court of Frederick the Great of Prussia. This copy of the Declaration is in the hand of Silas Dean, who served with Franklin in Paris,” the museum wrote.

Officials say Thomas Gilcrease acquired the copy after seeing it on the Freedom Train.

The first day the document will be on display will be Tuesday, July 2, which is a free admission day at the museum.