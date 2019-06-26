Oklahoma woman warning others after being targeted in robbery scheme

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is warning others after she says she was targeted as part of a robbery scheme.

On Tuesday morning, 74-year-old Ellen Agronis was walking along the River Parks trail when a man approached her at her car.

“He asked me if I could give him directions to Inola,” said Agronis.

As she pulled up a map on her phone, the man pulled out a gun.

“For a nanosecond, my thought was, ‘Is this a joke?'” Agronis told KJRH.

The man took off with Agronis’ car and her cell phone, while another man told her that he saw everything and was calling the police.

“He said, ‘They’re on their way, they’ll be here in a few minutes. Why don’t you go sit down in the shade and wait for him?'” she remembered.

As she waited, a woman approached her and they struck up a conversation.

After the woman left and police officers still hadn’t shown up, Agronis asked another man to call 911.

As it turns out, there was no report of a theft. Instead, investigators say the men and the woman were all involved in the scheme together. Agronis believes their delay tactics were planned to give them time to get away with her car.

Fortunately, her son was able to lead police officers to the suspects with the ‘Find My Phone’ app. Authorities arrested William Landry, Alfonso Thomas and Jana Oliver for the crime.