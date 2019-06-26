One person dies after car slammed into Oklahoma City liquor store

Posted 2:53 pm, June 26, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say one person has died after a car drove into an Oklahoma City liquor store.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident at a liquor store near Wilshire and MacArthur Blvd., in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say a car slammed into the building, and then drove off before first responders arrived on the scene.

Authorities confirmed to News 4 that one person inside the building, Eduardo Lopez, was rushed to a nearby hospital after the crash. Sadly, Lopez died on Tuesday night.

Right now, investigators are still searching for the driver of the car.

