× Organization raising $25,000 to honor Oklahoma City K-9 officers

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organization is working to honor the hard work and dedication of some of Oklahoma City’s four-legged officers.

Officials say more than 88 K-9 officers have served with the Oklahoma City Police Department by detecting explosives, narcotics and finding missing people.

In order to honor their sacrifices, the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police is raising funds for a memorial at the city’s police canine facility.

The OKC FOP is hoping to raise $25,000 for the memorial, which will feature a statue of a German shepherd, along with a description of a police dog’s purpose and value. The new memorial will include a granite wall listing former patrol dogs and their handlers.

“K-9 officers are an important part of keeping our community safe,” said Master Sgt. Scott Nelson. “They put just as much bravery and love into the job as a human officer, and they deserve to be recognized for all they do.”

Signature sponsors who donate $10,000 will have the opportunity to interact with a police dog.

Individual donations can be made at okc-fop.com. For more information about sponsorships, contact info@okcfop.com.