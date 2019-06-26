× Police: Man arrested for murder, abuse and neglect after elderly mother dies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of abusing and neglecting his mother, leading to her death.

On June 13, just after 4:30 p.m., officers were flagged down at the Meadowbrook Estates Apartments near NW 36th and Meridian in reference to a possible case of elder abuse.

Police say management at the complex told them a woman, 85-year-old Mari Miller, could be heard yelling from her apartment.

When officers responded to the apartment, they found Miller inside “amongst deplorable conditions” with “obvious signs of trauma to her face.”

Police took her son, 54-year-old Carlton Nault, into custody. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for multiple complaints, including abuse/exploitation/neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Miller died Tuesday morning from injuries “she sustained during long-term abuse and neglect,” Oklahoma City police say.

Nault now faces an additional charge of second-degree murder.

According to Oklahoma City police, Nault was convicted in 2011 of abusing his mother and is currently serving a suspended sentence for that incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.