Troopers investigating deadly wreck that claimed 2 lives

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are still investigating what caused a deadly wreck southeast of Ada.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to Hwy 3E, southeast of Ada, on a serious wreck.

Investigators determined that a 2011 Dodge pickup was heading eastbound on Hwy 3E when it suddenly crossed the center line and hit a 2010 Chrysler.

The driver of the Chrysler, 40-year-old Deborah Smithee, was pinned for approximately an hour before she was freed by the Ada Fire Department. However, Smithee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a passenger in Smithee’s vehicle, 49-year-old Charles Coffman, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.