× University of Oklahoma faculty, staff to receive raises; no tuition, fees increase under approved budget

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved a FY20 budget, which includes raises for faculty and staff as well as no increase in undergraduate tuition and fees.

According to OU, tuition has remained flat since 2017, and the recommended staff salary program will be the first for the Norman campus in five years.

Under the approved budget, tuition and mandatory fees will remain flat. Undergraduate in-state tuition remains at $159.60 per credit hour. Non-resident tuition will remain at $512.70 per credit hour. Tuition and fees at the Health Sciences Center will increase for five professional programs.

Tuition and mandatory fee increases require approval by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

OU officials say the recommended FY20 budget is $2.02 billion and includes $983 million for the Norman campus and $1.04 billion for the HSC campus.

The new budget includes a recommendation for a 3% salary program on average for eligible Norman staff, as well as compensation for staff at the HSC.

Click here to learn more.