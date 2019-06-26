Yukon police searching for suspects accused of pointing ‘AR-style rifle’ at another driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - "Passenger is the one hanging out of the window with the gun... all I saw was the barrel and it looked like a little scope on top of it," said a 9-1-1 caller.

Staring down the barrel of a gun.

That's where one truck driver found himself after a passenger in a pickup pointed a gun at him.

"A red pickup truck was driving alongside him, started to swerve into his lane which caught his attention. When he looked over at the red pickup truck, he noticed two occupants pointing an AR style rifle at him," said Major Matt Fairchild with the Yukon Police Department.

The driver was headed down Vandement Ave. in his propane delivery truck.

He slammed on his brakes when he says a red Chevrolet pickup truck came swerved into his lane.

"They pointed... it looked like an AR-15 out the window at me and made me swerve," the 9-1-1 caller said.

When the truck went around him, he said all he saw was a man with a gun.

The frightening encounter happened early Tuesday morning.

Yukon Police say when they got to the area the red pick-up was gone.

"As soon as he saw the rifle being pointed at him he immediately stopped his vehicle, and the red pickup truck continued on and drove away. Officers were not able to locate the vehicle after that," said Major Fairchild.

Just before the incident, officers heard gunshots in the same area.

"Possibly 10-12 shots fired from that general area, but it`s unknown if it`s related to this call or not," said Major Fairchild.

Luckily no one was hit by bullets, but police are still on the hunt for the red pick up.

"This day and age now... the road rage type incident calls seem to be on the increase," said Major Fairchild.

If you have any information on this case call police at (405) 354-2553.