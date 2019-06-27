4 our vets: Agency overseeing GI Bill programs in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although Oklahoma has a high number of veterans who reside in the state, many are still not taking advantage of the benefits they deserve.

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ State Approving Agency is continually working to provide oversight of GI Bill programs in Oklahoma.

Organizers say they ensure that programs relating to education and training that are offered to veterans are of the highest quality. Experts work with colleges, universities and private vocational schools to make sure that everything is in order for veterans.

The agency recently transitioned to ODVA. Officials say there shouldn’t be any delays or interruptions in services or payments associated with the transition.

