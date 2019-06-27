7-year-old remains in ICU following dog attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A little girl in the fight of her life right now.

7-year-old Haylee Joe Bischel suffered life-threatening injuries in a dog attack Monday in Cleveland County near Little Axe.

Two mixed breed, Pitbull-type dogs were taken into custody.

Bischel is still in the ICU at OU Children’s hospital.

Her family says the two dogs that mauled her left over 10 feet of gashes on her torso, arms, and face.

“For as bad as it is, it’s miraculous it’s not any worse,” said Joshua Buff.

Buff is standing by the family’s side as his best friend’s little girl fights for her life.

“There was a lot of bites on her face,” said Buff. “They’re still keeping her sedated. She’s still got a breathing tube in.”

Cleveland County officials say Haylee was outside playing with friends at a neighbors home when their dogs attacked her.

The neighbor called 911 and met the ambulance at a nearby Dollar General.

The incident has left everyone shaken.

“Everybody is in shock,” said Buff. “There’s nothing you can do. We’re on edge. We don’t know what to expect.”

Buff says Haylee’s injuries were so severe, it was beyond anything he’d ever seen.

“They had to pull the skin together,” said Buff. “I mean, it wasn’t just a laceration they stitched up and she’s on her way. They were worried she was going to lose her ear. No child deserved this, obviously.”

Thankfully, doctors saved the little girls ear.

But, as the family focuses on Haylee’s recovery, they’re bracing for reconstructive surgeries still yet to come in the years ahead.

For now, they’re asking for thoughts, prayers, and donations.

“We appreciate everything,” said Buff. “Obviously, the prayers are being heard. The girl is making progress. There’s nothing you can do except just hold her hand and pray for her and hope for the best.”

Haylee’s family tells News4 the two dogs behind the attack were euthanized by a local vet.

If you would like to help Haylee and her family, you can donate to her GoFundMe here.