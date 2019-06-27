AAA performing free pre-travel inspections before July 4 travel

OKLAHOMA CITY – As Americans across the country prepare to celebrate Independence Day, many families will be heading to the car to take a road trip.

According to AAA, nearly 49 million Americans are planning to honor the stars and stripes with a getaway this week. The majority will be hitting the road.

Before heading out, AAA is offering free pre-travel inspections to help drivers avoid complications while they’re driving.

“The heat is on in Oklahoma, and AAA is alerting motorists heading out to take a ‘see us now’ approach or they’ll likely see us later,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “Vehicle inspections before travel are vital to prevent vacation plans detours and calls to AAA for roadside rescues and tows.”

Officials say Oklahoma’s summer heat can be tougher on a car’s battery than the bitter cold, so a simple battery test can tell you if your battery is on the brink of dying.

“The typical life of a battery is three years,” said Justin Tolbert, AAA Edmond car care manager, “so if yours is nearing that, don’t wait to get it checked out.”

Drivers also need to check their tires and tread depth in order to have a carefree road trip.

“Tires literally determine how the ‘rubber meets the road’ and, therefore, how much control drivers will – or won’t – especially in heavy congestion, higher speeds or wet conditions,” says Tolbert.

Technicians at AAA’s Car Care, Insurance and Travel Centers in Oklahoma City and Edmond will check air pressure, tread depth and battery life.