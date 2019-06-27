Body cam shows arrest of man accused of attacking, raping 69-year-old woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re now getting a look at the body camera footage from the arrest of a man who allegedly raped a 69-year-old woman and barricaded himself inside her home.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma City Police Department officers responded to a home on the city's northeast side where 33-year-old Rodney Arnold had barricaded himself inside a 69-year-old woman’s home after allegedly attacking her and raping her several times.

"On the ground!" officers yelled as they entered the home.

"I didn't do nothing," Arnold is heard saying on the body camera footage.

"On your belly! On your belly! "On your belly!" officers once again demanded.

"I didn't do nothing," Arnold said again.

"Put your hands behind your back, now! Put your hands behind your back! Behind your back!" they continue to command.

"How we doing sir?" Arnold asked one officer.

"Oh, I'm doing fantastic. How about you?" the officer replied.

"I'm good," Arnold said.

"Why you in here?" Huh?" an officer asked.

"That's my girl. We be on and off all the time," Arnold replied.

However, that’s not true, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The victim told officers Arnold offered to help her carry furniture up to her home, forced his way inside and threatened to stab her to death with a knife if she didn’t have sex with him. Arnold then allegedly raped her several times.

According to the affidavit, “the victim told him to stop, but due to Rodney’s large size, she was unable to push him off of her.”

"I have been through something like this as well, but for my mom to go through this, I'm still trying to come to terms with it myself,” the victim’s daughter told News 4.

Family members are in disbelief, but thankful she eventually got away and called for help, without Arnold making a run for it.

"She walks this neighborhood, going to the bus when we can't come and pick her up. For him to have done this to her, he had to have been following her,” the daughter said.

Arnold was currently on probation for prior charges, including two counts of assault on a police officer. His new charges include kidnapping, assault and battery and rape.