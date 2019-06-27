Comedian from ‘The Hangover,’ best-selling author heading to SWOSU

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – A local university in western Oklahoma will soon host a well-known comedian and best-selling author.

Tickets are already on sale for two of three Panorama Series events at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

The events are as follows:

Sept. 13- Oklahoma City Philharmonic

Oct. 25- Comedian Ken Jeong

Feb. 5- Author Nicholas Sparks.

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic was formed in 1988. Tickets are currently on sale for $10 each. A limited number of $5 tickets are available for purchase by SWOSU students.

Comedian Ken Jeong is most well-known for his performances in ‘The Hangover’ movies and the sitcom ‘Community.’ Tickets are currently on sale.

Author Nicholas Sparks is a best-selling and beloved author of ‘The Notebook,’ ‘A Walk to Remember’ and 18 other love stories. With over 105 million copies of his books sold worldwide, Sparks is the author of 19 New York Times #1 bestselling books. Tickets for Sparks’ event will be announced at a later date.