Construction continues on Warren Theatre in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – The wet weather has delayed the opening of a much-anticipated movie theater in Midwest City.

In 2017, company leaders with Warren Theatres announced that a new theater would be coming to Midwest City.

Officials said the Midwest City theatre would feature 14 auditoriums, including four adult balconies with reclining seats, a second-floor restaurant and bar with upscale concessions on the first floor.

Initially, organizers anticipated that the new theatre would be open by May.

However, Oklahoma’s wild spring weather forced crews to delay the opening.

Since construction had a bit of a setback because of the heavy rainfall, officials say the theatre will likely open to the public in late July or early August.

The theatre will be located in the Sooner Rose Shopping Center, located near Sooner Rd. and S.E. 12th St. in Midwest City.