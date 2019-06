× Crews put out fire at Choctaw home

UPDATE: Firefighters quickly put the blaze out.

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Crews are battling a house fire in Choctaw Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene before 6 a.m. near SE 44th and Indian Meridian.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Fire investigators will work to determine what caused the blaze.