Edmond police investigating suspicious death after responding to welfare call

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond police on the scene for most of the day Thursday investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death.

Police said they received a call around 1:30 in the afternoon from someone saying a friend hadn’t shown up to work. Officers came by the residence near 1st and State Street for a check the welfare, finding a gruesome discovery.

“The original caller had not made contact with the person that we were checking on since Monday,” said Jenny Wagnon, Edmond Police Public Information Officer.

Edmond Police spending all afternoon and evening sifting through evidence at this home.

“We received a call from someone saying that we were checking on hadn’t shown up for work,” Wagnon said.

A man was found dead in the home, presumed to have been there for days.

Police still unsure of what unfolded. They’re calling it a suspicious death, bringing in investigators and the medical examiner.

“We will be obviously gathering evidence here at the scene. Talking with coworkers and friends. Trying to piece together what happened in the days leading up to the death,” Wagnon said.

Friends of the man who lived at the house held on to each other for comfort. While no one wanted to go on camera, they said they’re heartbroken and shocked at the news.

Edmond police said they expect to be on the scene investigating through the night. So far, the identity of the victim has not been released.