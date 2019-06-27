Edmond police investigating suspicious death

EDMOND, Okla. – Police in Edmond are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found inside his home on Thursday.

Officers with the Edmond Police Department say they were asked to check the welfare of a man after he hadn’t shown up to work since Monday.

When police arrived at the home in the 600 block of W. 1st St., they found a body.

Right now investigators are waiting for a search warrant to get inside the home.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

