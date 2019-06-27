× EMSA issues first Heat Alert of the year for OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – This afternoon, EMSA is issuing the first Heat Alert of the summer for the Oklahoma City metro.

Officials say by 3:30 pm today, paramedics responded to six (6) separate emergencies due to the heat.

Patients called 911 complaining of dizziness, dehydration, fatigue, and nausea.

EMSA issues a Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

Patients affected by the heat today range in age from 50-80 years old.

EMSA is urging citizens to plan ahead before going outdoors.

Take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time. Emergencies can happen and you could be stranded outdoors longer than expected. Always have a cell phone with you to call 911, if needed.

Tips for staying healthy in the heat:

PRE-HYDRATION is key to preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Also, don’t limit your air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

The OKC Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures drop significantly.