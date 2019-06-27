Family remembers second Oklahoma man killed in Hawaii skydiving plane crash 

WAGONER, Okla. – Family members in Oklahoma are remembering their loved one who was among 11 killed in a skydiving plane crash last week on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu.

Among those killed were two Oklahomans – Casey Williamson, of Yukon, and Daniel Herndon, of Wagoner.

The skydiving plane crashed Friday night, and police say the plane was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on scene.

Officials aren’t clear if the plane was taking off or landing when it crashed.

While officials continue to investigate, families of the victims are remembering their loved ones lost in the tragic accident.

“He was the first one up, he was always ready to start the day, ready to go out there and just do something,” said Joseph Jenkins, Herndon’s cousin.

Herndon worked as a skydiving instructor at the Oahu Parachute Center.

Jenkins says Herndon was adventurous and had a passion for the outdoors, from riding his bike to skydiving.

“It was what he wanted to do all his life. He was always, when were kids, talked about skydiving,” Jenkins told FOX 23. “He could go anywhere, he could talk to anybody, everybody wanted to be his friend.”

A few years ago, Herndon was parachuting at an Oklahoma City soccer game from 4,000 feet in the air when his parachute failed, forcing him to use his back-up parachute last minute.

“I want to say he broke his back, but he survived through all that and was still ready to jump out of another plane,” Jenkins said.

Herndon would have celebrated his 36th birthday in less than a week.

He recently got married and has an 11-year-old daughter.

Family members are putting together a memorial at the Revive Church in Wagoner at 7 p.m. on July 1, and all are welcome to attend.