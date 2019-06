OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s an issue that’s very common, but many women avoid bringing it up with their doctor – pelvic floor issues.

For example, does a sneeze or exercise cause a bladder leak, or do you have pain lifting or carrying your kids?

Those could be signs of pelvic floor problems.

Physical therapist Dr. Mackenzie Barnes with “Oklahoma Physical Therapy” stopped by for those who may need options.

Click here for the Oklahoma Physical Therapy website.