“I didn’t do nothing!” Arrest video released of man accused of attacking, raping woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have released body camera footage of the arrest of a man accused of attacking and raping a 69-year-old woman in her own home.

On Monday afternoon, Oklahoma City police were called to a home near N.E. 23rd and Prospect following a reported attack.

When officers arrived at the home, body camera footage shows them entering the home and finding 33-year-old Rodney Arnold in the living room.

With their guns drawn, the officer ordered Arnold to show his hands and get on the ground.

“I didn’t do nothing!” Arnold can be heard saying multiple times as officers took him into custody.

When asked why he was inside the home, Arnold claimed that he was in a relationship with the victim.

“That’s my girl. We’ve been on and off all the time,” he said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to a probable cause affidavit, Arnold had offered to help the victim carry furniture to her home. Even though the victim asked him to wait outside, he allegedly followed her into the home and then pinned her to the floor.

The affidavit claims that he had a knife and raped the victim.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"For him to do that to her, she's a kind woman. She'd do anything that she can for anybody,” the victim's daughter told News 4. "That's my heart. I would die for that one.”

Arnold was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on several charges including kidnapping, assault and battery and rape.