× Investigation into former senator’s death finished, Norman police say

NORMAN, Okla. – An investigation into the death of a former senator has been completed, Norman police say.

On June 5, at around 8:45 p.m., Norman police responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound inside a residence near 36th Ave. NW and Rock Creek Road.

According to police, the home belonged to 53-year-old Jonathan Nichols, who served in the Oklahoma Senate for 12 years before terming out in 2012.

Police say Nichols was found dead inside the home.

On Thursday, Norman police announced Nichols died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and there is no foul play related to his death.

The department says its investigation is complete, pending the final report from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in reference to the manner of death.