“It’s all gone,” Gov. Stitt tours flood damage with farmers in Webbers Falls

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. – Farmers in Webbers Falls continue to feel the impact after historic flooding.

They say there will not be a corn crop this year.

“A year’s worth of work is down the drain more or less in a week. We did everything we could do produce a crop and feed the country and it’s all gone,” said Jon Leeds.

For Leeds, nearly 1,500 acres of wheat and corn were washed out from flooding; another 300 – covered in sand.

“We didn’t ever expect it with the flood control systems that were put in place back in the 50s and 60s. We expected to be somewhat controlled,” Leeds told KJRH.

Governor Kevin Stitt and the United States Department of Agriculture toured the area on Wednesday.

“You just can’t imagine the river being up that high. So, just kind of going through those towns and seeing all the sheetrock and everybody’s houses destroyed and wondering where all of those people have been displaced to. I just want to help them hurry up and rebuild and get back into their homes,” Stitt said.

Some farmers are trying to start over and make a livelihood by growing soybeans.

“When this thing hits, everything just kind of comes to a halt and you kind of want to put your arms around Oklahomans and make sure they know we’re here for them and I’m just trying to take all of it in to see what I need to do back in Oklahoma City,” Governor Stitt said.

The USDA warns that corn will be in short supply by the end of the year, leading prices to higher prices.