× Man arrested after allegedly strangling wife, daughter

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly strangled his wife and daughter, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 28, Wagoner County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance near East 41st and South 250th.

Authorities say Rodney Cooper Jr. had been in a physical domestic violence altercation with his wife and daughter, in which he had allegedly strangled both of them.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Cooper who was inside the house, but were unsuccessful.

Two K-9 units were called to the scene and officials attempted to contact Cooper again.

Deputies entered the home and found Cooper “trying to hide under the blankets on his bed in a bedroom.”

Cooper was arrested for two counts of felony domestic assault by strangulation.