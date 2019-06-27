Man arrested for murder following suspicious death, house fire in Pawnee County

CLEVELAND, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say a man is in custody in connection to a suspicious death and house fire in northeast Oklahoma.

On June 6, officials say there was a fire at a home in the 54000 block of South 36520 Road in Cleveland, Oklahoma.

Human remains were discovered in the debris on June 13.

A positive identification of the victim is pending, according to the OSBI.

34-year-old Joseph David Paul Fender was arrested in connection to the incident.

He is facing charges of murder in the first degree, arson and burglary.

