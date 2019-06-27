Man arrested in connection to SE Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that put one person in the hospital with several gunshot wounds.

On June 25, at around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting near SE 44th and Eastern.

When police arrived, they found a male victim who had been “shot multiple times all over his body.” He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police believe the victim knew who shot him and returned fire during the incident.

Police say witnesses saw a black vehicle parked at the victim’s house before and after the shooting.

A handgun matching the caliber of some of the casings at the scene was found abandoned a block away.

The black vehicle was found near SE 44th and Sooner Rd.

Officials say the driver and passenger were also shot and stopped in the area for help.

19-year-old Daveon Cole was arrested in connection to the incident for aggravated assault and battery.

