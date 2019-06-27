Man dies after ATV accident in LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – A man is dead following an ATV accident in LeFlore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Wednesday, just after 7 p.m. on CR Rhino Road, .4 miles south of 160th St., near Spiro, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, 39-year-old Joshua Mentzer, of Keota, Oklahoma, was driving the ATV northbound on Rhino Road when he lost control over Cache Creek Bridge and departed the roadway to the right, striking a tree.

Mentzer died from his injuries while in an ambulance.

OHP officials say the cause of the crash was due to driving too fast for road conditions.

