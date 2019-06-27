Man wanted for multiple crimes against children arrested in Okmulgee
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A man who was wanted for multiple crimes against children has been taken into custody in Okmulgee County.
On Wednesday, investigators with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Hoover at a home on Gensman Rd., near Okmulgee.
Investigators went to the home after receiving a tip that Hoover was at the residence.
Hoover was arrested and taken to the Okmulgee County Jail without incident.
He is awaiting extradition to Texas after a warrant was issued charging him with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and eight counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.
35.679587 -95.983258