× Man wanted for multiple crimes against children arrested in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A man who was wanted for multiple crimes against children has been taken into custody in Okmulgee County.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Hoover at a home on Gensman Rd., near Okmulgee.

Investigators went to the home after receiving a tip that Hoover was at the residence.

Hoover was arrested and taken to the Okmulgee County Jail without incident.

He is awaiting extradition to Texas after a warrant was issued charging him with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and eight counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.