Motorcyclist in critical condition following west Oklahoma City crash
OKLAHOMA CITY – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in west Oklahoma City.
Officials say it happened Thursday, just after midnight, near Morgan Rd. and Reno Ave.
Police tell News 4 the motorcyclist was headed south on Morgan Rd. when he struck the center median and rolled the bike, ejecting him.
According to police, the rider was not wearing a helmet and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The incident remains under investigation.