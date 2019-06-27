× Motorcyclist in critical condition following west Oklahoma City crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in west Oklahoma City.

Officials say it happened Thursday, just after midnight, near Morgan Rd. and Reno Ave.

Police tell News 4 the motorcyclist was headed south on Morgan Rd. when he struck the center median and rolled the bike, ejecting him.

According to police, the rider was not wearing a helmet and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.