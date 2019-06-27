× Nonprofit asks for public’s help after van stolen

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 15-passenger van was stolen Tuesday night from Peaceful Family Solutions, a non-profit organization that serves children, and they are now asking the community to help find the vehicle.

Peaceful Family Solutions uses the 2015 Ford Transit to transport children and families to the organization’s programs. Without it, many won’t be able to attend.

“Our participants often need a way to get to the children’s program or the continuing care group sessions,” said Executive Director Ted Streuli. “If we can’t provide transportation they can’t come. We have an opportunity to help break the generational addiction cycle in these families, but we can’t do it if we can’t get them to the program.”

The white van, which has the colorful Peaceful Family Solutions logo on both sides, was stolen from the organization’s driveway sometime between 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the organization, the suspect entered the Peaceful Family Solutions office on South Douglas Avenue through a rear window and took the van keys, which were on a desk inside the office.

When staff members arrived early Wednesday to collect the van for an Edmond children’s program, they found a chair positioned outside an open rear window and the keys and vehicle gone.

Oklahoma City police responded immediately and are searching for the van.

“We are a small organization,” Streuli said. “We were able to buy the van thanks to a grant from Impact Oklahoma two years ago. It’s insured, but only for the actual cash value, so that won’t be enough money to buy a comparable van. We’ll be much better off if we can find it.”

Anyone who has seen the van or any information on its whereabouts, please call police or Peaceful Family Solutions at 405-601-2691.