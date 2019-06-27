× OHP: 20-year-old man dies in fiery crash near Wewoka; arrest made

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly crash that left a vehicle cut in half, catching fire.

It happened June 24, just after 8 p.m., on County Roads NS3665 and EW127, near Wewoka.

Officials say three vehicles were gathered near Lake Wewoka and then left traveling on EW1270.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one of the vehicles was traveling at a high rate of speed when it departed the roadway to the right, striking a bridge embankment.

Two passengers were ejected from the vehicle, the report states.

The vehicle was cut in half and then caught fire.

OHP officials say other motorists removed three people from the vehicle before it caught fire.

Travyon Miller, 20, of Ada, was a passenger in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Natasha Long, 27, was treated and released, later being arrested by OHP for first-degree manslaughter.

OHP officials would like to speak with anyone who saw the vehicles near Lake Wewoka or saw the vehicles traveling from Lake Wewoka to the crash site. They would also like to talk to witnesses who arrived at the crash scene and took photos or videos, or anyone who has surveillance video that records traffic from EW1270 between the lake and collision site.

If you have any information, call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop D at (918)423-3636.