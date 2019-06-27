Oklahoma baker to showcase exceptional skills on Food Network show

OKLAHOMA CITY – A nationally televised competition has taken notice of an Oklahoma baker’s skills in the kitchen.

Family members tell News 4 that Tiphani Anderson started baking as a hobby a few years ago. Even though she is self-taught, she quickly realized that she has a knack for coming up with delicious sweet treats.

Although she didn’t have a bakery of her own, Anderson decided to open her own in-home cake shop in Midwest City called “Tiphani’s Cakery.”

In addition to making cakes that will have you coming back for more, her creativity and attention to detail earned her awards at the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show.

In 2016, Anderson won first place in the adult advanced division’s novelty cake category for her interpretation of a Subway sandwich.

One year later, she won ‘Best in Division’ for her take on a salad.

Her work soon got the attention of the Food Network.

Anderson will soon be competing on the new show ‘Cupcake Championship,’ where a group of expert bakers execute over-the-top cupcake designs and compete for $10,000.

In Anderson’s episode, the bakers are tasked with creating detailed pet designs on their cupcakes. Three bakers will then move on to the final round, where the challenge is to create savory food imposters out of cupcakes. The bakers will need to fool the judges’ eyes into thinking they’re eating a different cuisine.

‘Cupcake Championship’ will premiere on July 1 on the Food Network.

However, Anderson’s episode will air July 22 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

Someday soon, Anderson hopes to have her own storefront bakery for customers to visit.

Family members tell News 4 that Anderson’s family is growing. After getting married to an Oklahoma City police officer in August, Anderson is now expecting a little girl next month.