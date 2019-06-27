Oklahoma family forced to rebuild after home flooded, deemed unsafe

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Flooding has ravaged parts of Oklahoma for weeks, leaving many families left to clean up the devastation.

The Thrun family is one of many starting over after floodwaters destroyed their home.

“We were pretty devasted. I mean, it’s just, everything is gone,” said Tracy Thrun. “It was really difficult to deal with that. I’ve had quite a few meltdowns, but when we saw what happened afterwards, we just knew that there was nothing in the house.”

Tracy and her husband, Jim, will be starting from scratch after their home was deemed unsafe to stay in by officials in Rogers County and FEMA.

“We basically have to come into this home and gut it and have it hauled away, you know,” Tracy said.

She says they plan to build their home seven to 10 feet higher than their house is now on the same site.

“We don’t want anything much bigger, we just want something that’s going to last and that we can call home again right now,” she told KJRH.

Tracy’s sister, Cindy Smith, has helped raise money for the family by making t-shirts.

“It’s heartbreaking to see anybody go through it, but to see someone this close to me actually deal with something like this is almost unbelievable,” Cindy Smith said.