Oklahoma man rushes to save man trapped in fiery wreckage

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – Dan Tiger and his wife were getting ready for bed when they heard a loud crash outside of his Pontotoc County home.

He immediately rushed outside to find the wreckage of a car.

“We noticed a little flame. We thought, ‘Let’s go see if someone’s there, they may need help,’” said Dan Tiger. “As we come up on it, we realized it was a crash and it was pretty bad. I mean, the debris there was pretty heavy.”

As Tiger rushed to the scene of the crash, he jumped toward the burning truck to save Nathan Nolen.

“The way the vehicles collided, he couldn’t get through the window, so I grabbed the top of the door frame and bent it down to where I could get him out. It’s adrenaline,” said Tiger.

As Tiger rushed to help Nolen, his wife caught the terrifying ordeal on camera.

“Come on Jesus, in the name of Jesus!” his wife said as she watched her husband rescue Nolen.

As Tiger was working to rescue Nolen, other bystanders were trying to rescue victims from the other car involved in the crash.

Nolen was awake and trying to get out of the wreckage, which Tiger said made the rescue possible.

“I don’t know what would’ve happened had he not been aware. I probably would’ve tried to at least check for a pulse or something,” he said.

The initial report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Nolen crossed the center line on Hwy 3E and hit a car.

Unfortunately, two people inside that car passed away at the scene. A third was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“As humans, if you see someone that is in need of assistance like that, I would assume that anyone would do it,” said Tiger.

Nolen’s daughter says she credits God with putting Tiger at the right place to save her father’s life.

“God saved my dad for a reason, and Dan was there and he was there for a reason,” said Nolen’s daughter, Kendra.

OHP officials say they are still investigating the official cause of the crash.