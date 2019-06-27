× Report: Thunder’s Nerlens Noel to Become Free Agent

Oklahoma City Thunder backup center Nerlens Noel has decided to opt out of the last year of his contract and will become a free agent, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Noel was scheduled to make $1.9 million next season from the Thunder.

The report says Noel will discuss a possible re-signing with the Thunder, but several other teams are expected to show interest.

Noel averaged 4.9 points a game last season for OKC, which was his fifth season in the NBA.