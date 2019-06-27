Report: Thunder’s Nerlens Noel to Become Free Agent

Posted 4:49 pm, June 27, 2019, by

Oklahoma City Thunder backup center Nerlens Noel has decided to opt out of the last year of his contract and will become a free agent, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Noel was scheduled to make $1.9 million next season from the Thunder.

The report says Noel will discuss a possible re-signing with the Thunder, but several other teams are expected to show interest.

Noel averaged 4.9 points a game last season for OKC, which was his fifth season in the NBA.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.