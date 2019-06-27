× River Spirit’s Paradise Cove announces Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo concert

TULSA, Okla. – Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are set to perform at the River Spirit Casino Resort’s concert venue September 6.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have been making music together for four decades.

Pat and Neil met each other in 1979 for the first time in a small rehearsal room at SIR Studios in New York City. The rest as they say “is history.”

In 1982, Benatar and Giraldo were married and have two grown daughters. In 2018, they joyfully became grandparents for the first time.

Their musical career has endured for forty years and this summer for their 40th Anniversary, the duo will embark on a multi-city tour, undoubtedly thrilling their fans everywhere.

Tickets go on sale June 28. Click here to find out more and purchase tickets.