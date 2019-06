GUTHRIE, Okla. – An off-ramp along I-35 in Logan County will be closed for several hours one day next week.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the northbound I-35 off-ramp to US-77/Division St. in Guthrie will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 1.

ODOT officials say the closure is for safety device repair.

Drivers can use the northbound I-35 exit at State Highway 33 as a detour into Guthrie.