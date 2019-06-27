Video: Texas officers receive praise for joining in graduation party after noise complaint call

CARROLLTON, Texas – A group of officers in Texas is being praised for the way they handled a loud complaint call recently.

Officials with the Carrollton Police Department released body camera footage from the call.

In the video, the department said three officers responded to a home in Carrollton after dispatchers received one noise complaint about a party.

When they arrived, they quickly learned that a family was celebrating a young woman’s graduation.

The woman who spoke with the officers outside asked if they wanted to come in and have some food. As they go into the backyard, the woman says they have to come into the party dancing.

One officer quickly grabs her hand and begins dancing to the music.

Even as they were leaving the party, one of the officers can be seen singing and dancing as they make their way to the car.

After the police department released the funny body camera footage, the girl’s father commented on the post, thanking the officers for the way they handled the call.