Woman charged with manslaughter after passenger killed in fiery crash

SEMINOLE CO., Okla. – A fiery crash in Seminole County killed a man and the driver could face prison time for a manslaughter charge.

20-year-old Trayvon Miller was pronounced dead on the scene as his friends tried to pull him from the wreckage.

“Once I saw that white sheet go over him, I just dropped my head,” Darien Roberts said.

Darien Roberts felt helpless as he watched his friend Trayvon Miller take his last breath.

“I never thought I would see him laying there with his eyes rolled back,” Roberts said.

A group of friends was driving back from Lake Wewoka, following each other in a caravan.

“All you could see was the back of her car zoom past us,” Emmanuel Johnson said.

They say Miller was riding with 27-year-old Natasha Long.

Out of nowhere, they say she whipped her Mercedes to the front with speeds topping more than 100 miles per hour.

Long lost control and her convertible crashed into a concrete block, bursting into flames.

The force sent bodies flying into the air.

Neighbors heard the commotion outside.

“Death curdling chills of people screaming and yelling,” witness Randy Madron said.

They bolted to help.

One witness noticed a sign of life tangled up in a tree.

This was another woman who was in the car.

“And I noticed a little hand go up by the bridge,” Madron said.

That woman was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Long, the driver was treated for minor injuries before Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested her on a first-degree manslaughter charge.

“I used to be with him every day,” Johnson said.

For Miller, those days are no longer possible. For the other passenger, there is a long road to recovery. And for Long, her days could be spent behind bars.

Three lives shattered after a seemingly innocent summer night in Seminole County.

“It’s just crazy that he’s gone,” Johnson said. “I can’t believe it.”

Long is set to be in court July 3rd when her charges will officially be filed.

There is a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. Click here to donate.