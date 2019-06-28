21-year-old Midwest City man killed after being hit by semi-truck
NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a Midwest City man was hit and killed along I-35 near Norman.
Around 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident involving a pedestrian on I-35, just south of Hwy 9 East in Norman.
Investigators say 21-year-old Treyton Cullins was walking in the outside lane of southbound I-35 when he was hit by a semi-truck. Cullins was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this point, it is not clear why Cullins was on the interstate.
Troopers say the cause of the collision is under investigation.
35.222567 -97.439478