21-year-old Midwest City man killed after being hit by semi-truck

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a Midwest City man was hit and killed along I-35 near Norman.

Around 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident involving a pedestrian on I-35, just south of Hwy 9 East in Norman.

Investigators say 21-year-old Treyton Cullins was walking in the outside lane of southbound I-35 when he was hit by a semi-truck. Cullins was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, it is not clear why Cullins was on the interstate.

Troopers say the cause of the collision is under investigation.