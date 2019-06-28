4 the Weekend: Start your July 4th celebrations early

OKLAHOMA CITY – Plenty of Independence Day events will happen Thursday, but why not start the celebration now?

The Stars and Stripes River Festival is tomorrow at RiverSport on the Oklahoma River.

This is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s a Fourth of July themed day that combines on-the-water fun with food trucks and live music from the “Summer Music Series.”

There are also races, including white-water rafting, kayaks, and dragon boats.

The festival ends with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The Summer Canine Olympics continues at the Bennett Event Center at the State Fairgrounds.

Pet lovers will enjoy a range of events including a “weight pull”, all breed course ability test, and even a barn hunt.