8-year-old Oklahoma boy battles E. coli after weekend at the lake

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – A weekend trip to the lake has left 10 children in a single family sick with E. coli.

One of the children, an 8-year-old boy who has been diagnosed with Stage Three Chronic Kidney Disease, had to be rushed to OU Children’s Hospital for nearly three weeks.

Landon Bickford was swimming with his cousins at Bluestem Lake in Osage County. After the trip to the lake, Bickford and his family all came down with the same symptoms.

However, Bickford’s case was the worst due to his ongoing fight with kidney disease.

“I was like please, anything and everything, just let my baby be OK,” Amanda Bickford told KJRH. “And the love and support that we have got from everybody just feels not real. I wake up every day and feel so blessed to have my family.”

While at the hospital, Landon got a surprise visit from the OU football team.