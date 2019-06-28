× 800 emergency teaching certifications approved for school year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Even though lawmakers approved another raise for Oklahoma teachers, it is still a struggle for some school districts to find those willing to teach.

In December, the Oklahoma State School Boards Association said nearly 5,000 more teachers were needed across Oklahoma to match the average student-teacher ratio in the region.

While thousands of emergency-certified teachers have stepped in to fill the need, experts say there is still room to grow.

In all, officials have approved more than 800 emergency teaching certifications for the 2019-2020 school year.

While it is still a long way from last year’s record, there are still a number of teaching positions needing to be filled.