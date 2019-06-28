Blackmailing charge dismissed in case against former OHP captain

OKLAHOMA CITY – Blackmailing charges against a former Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain have been dropped, according to online court records.

In December, a search warrant affidavit showed that 47-year-old Troy German was accused of meeting with Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Commissioner Rusty Rhoades in the fall. During those times, German allegedly threatened to expose information regarding Rhoades and others that could embarrass them.

Rhoades told investigators that German said he had “subpoenable” information regarding improprieties in the OHP’s promotional process involving Rhoades and OHP Captain Brian Orr. The court documents do not detail the alleged “improprieties” German threatened to expose, or the veracity of those claims, but said the information, “whether true or false,” could subject Rhoades to ridicule, degrade or disgrace him.

Rhoades told investigators that German wanted him to use his authority as DPS commissioner to “pledge his support for a political appointment at the state level” or assure him a promotion to OHP command staff with a rank of major.

Court documents obtained by KFOR in February show that German was indicted by the multi-county grand jury on a charge of blackmail.

At the time of the indictment, News 4's attempts to reach German for comment were unsuccessful. German's attorney told NewsOK that German denies any allegations of blackmail. Instead, he says that German was a "whistleblower who exposed corruption at the highest levels of the highway patrol."

Months later, it seems the charge has been dismissed.

According to online court documents, it appears that the case was dismissed without prejudice in Oklahoma County District Court.

News 4 reached out to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which sent the following statement:

“The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Highway Patrol appreciate the efforts of Attorney General Mike Hunter and his staff in the resolution of the felony case against Troy German. The retirement of this member after over two decades brings this matter to a conclusion that is best for the Department. Current members of the Patrol require the full attention of the administration to its mission of moving OKDPS forward in a positive manner, including assurance that accountability for all Patrol members to its core values continues."