City of Norman gearing up for Fourth of July celebration

NORMAN, Okla. – City leaders in Norman are reminding residents to adhere to ordinances during the Fourth of July celebrations.

Officials say the unauthorized discharge of fireworks within the City of Norman is not permitted. Violators will be required to appear in court and could be fined anywhere from $50 to $750 and 60 days in jail.

Instead, families are invited to enjoy the 44th annual Fourth of July Celebration at Reaves Park.

The annual event is free and features a variety of family-friendly activities beginning at 4 p.m. on July 4. Activities include food trucks, yard games, inflatables, face painting, a diaper dash, toddler trot and corn-hole tournament.

Live entertainment begins at 5 p.m., and a fireworks show will end the evening at 9:45 p.m.