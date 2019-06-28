× Toxicology report for Edmond teen killed in officer-involved shooting released

EDMOND, Okla. – The Chief Medical Examiner’s toxicology report for 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis is completed and says THC and allergy medicine were found in Lewis’ system.

The Edmond teen was fatally shot by police in April after running through backyards naked and breaking into a stranger’s home.

“The autopsy report supports our theory that Isaiah Lewis, an unarmed and naked black teenage boy was unjustifiably shot and killed by Edmond police officers. He did not have any significant substances in his system. We believe that the Mayor, City Manager, Chief of Police and the two officers should be held accountable for the tragic death of Isaiah,” Andrew M. Stroth, a civil rights lawyer from Chicago and represents 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis’ family, tells News 4.

On April 29, at around 1 p.m., a woman called 911 after her neighbors ran to her front porch in a panic.

“There are two girls, two white ladies. I guess their boyfriend is beating up on one of them,” a 911 caller said.

The caller then handed the phone to Kamri Pollock.

“You can come to my house and check everything out but my boyfriend just flipped out,” Kamri Pollock said on the 911 call. “I have no idea what’s going on.”

Pollock told the 911 operator her boyfriend – Isaiah Lewis – was acting off that Monday afternoon.

Moments later, neighbors called police after seeing a naked man running in the street and hopping over backyard fences.

Police searched for more than an hour before spotting him breaking into the home of a complete stranger.

At some point, police say a physical confrontation occurred between officers and Lewis.

"Both officers were violently assaulted during this confrontation inside the house," Jenny Wagnon, from the Edmond Police Department, told News 4.

After tasing Lewis, police say they were forced to shoot Lewis.

“Our use of force training is initially hands on and then to deploy a taser,” Wagnon said. “And we know both of those happened and then firing the handgun is protocol if the first two are not successful.”

However, Lewis' family says they didn't need to use deadly force.

"He was not armed," Vicki Lewis, Isaiah Lewis' mother, said. "He didn't deserve to die the way that he did. He didn't deserve to die, period. "

After the shooting, one of the officers was taken to the hospital for treatment for the injuries suffered during the confrontation.

Lewis' family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Edmond and its officers.