× Fans 4 Oklahoma: Oklahomans need your help!

OKLAHOMA CITY – As EMSA issues the first heat warning of the summer, the In Your Corner team and the Salvation Army are way behind on fan donations.

Historically, by this time in the season, Fans 4 Oklahoma would have already handed out hundreds of fans to our neighbors who desperately need them.

However, a large donation that our community-wide campaign counts on each year, has been delayed.

“So essentially, here we are heading into July and very few fans have been received or handed out. No one’s getting them yet, not our seniors, not our disabled, not our families with young children, and it’s starting to sizzle,” said In Your Corner’s Scott Hines.

Many don’t have working AC, or can’t afford to keep up with their high energy bills.

These fans serve a very important purpose, helping get the air moving inside their homes.

You can drop off a fan- or 20- at KFOR-TV studios on Britton Rd. or at the Salvation Army at NW 10th and Penn.

And on Monday, July 1st, the 9th annual Fan Drive Event will take place at Rococo Restaurant and Bar where they will be dishing out FREE orders of “this ain’t your grandma’s” delish cookies.

Stop by 2824 N. Penn Ave. from 4-8 p.m. to drop off your donation.

If you need a fan, contact the Salvation Army to see if you qualify.

You must either be a senior citizen, have a family with infants, or be disabled with a chronic illness.

To receive a fan, applicants must provide a photo ID, proof of residency and must reside in Oklahoma County.

For more information, call (405) 246-1100.